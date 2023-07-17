Taylor Swift Has a Brand New Billboard Chart Record

CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift is officially the first woman in history to have four albums in the Top 10 of the U.S. album chart at the same time. Her astonishing feat was accomplished with the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)—her twelfth No. 1 album—which joins Midnights at No. 5, Lover at No. 7, and Folklore at No. 10. Only two other artists have ever had four albums in the Top 10 simultaneously since the charts began in the 1960s: Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince after his death in 2016. Swift has now also broken Barbra Streisand’s record as the female artist with the most No. 1 albums after the pair were previously tied at 11 each.