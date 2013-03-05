Taylor Swift Has Fighting Words for Amy Poehler and Tina Fey

Taylor Swift covers this month's Vanity Fair looking younger and more doe-eyed than usual, but be not fooled: she shoots off some some sharp words during her interview, specifically at this year's Golden Globes hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Fey and Poehler joked during the January telecast about seeing Swift chat up Michael J. Fox's son, Sam. Riffing on the singer's recent penchant for dating younger men, the pair jokingly commanded Swift to "stay away from Michael J. Fox's son!" (Conor Kennedy was 17 at the time he dated Swift last summer and One Directioner Harry Styles was 18; Swift was 22 during both relationships.)

Swift failed to see the humor. (Michael J. Fox wasn't laughing either, when he told Vulture that he definitely does not want his son dating the pop singer. "No. No ... Just back off. I don't keep up with it all," he said. "But Taylor Swift writes songs about everybody she goes out with, right? What a way to build a career.") Recalling the Poehler/Fey Golden Globes incident, Swift says, "You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people because she said to me she had heard a quote she loved, that said, 'There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women.'"

Apart from dissing two of America's most beloved comediennes, Swift shuts down rumors about the dozen-plus men she's supposedly dated, saying she has actually only been with two people since 2010. "The fact that there are slide shows of a dozen guys that I either hugged on a red carpet or met for lunch or wrote a song with...it's just kind of ridiculous." (Speculation linked Swift to virgin football star Tim Tebow after the two were seen having lunch together and, more recently, rumors have swirled about Ed Sheeran, with whom she dueted on her album Red and with whom she supposedly spent the night in a hotel last week.)

In the name of feminism, the singer then shoots down her "boy-crazy" label by saying, "For a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated—a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way—that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.”