Taylor Swift Is the Highest-Paid Celeb

Read it at Forbes
The Forbes Celebrity 100 list named Taylor Swift as the highest-paid entertainer in the world this year. She reportedly raked in at least $170 million in the past year. The most lucrative boy band of all time, One Direction, claimed second place on the list, with $110 million in earnings. Author James Patterson made about $95 million with his bestselling books, while soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw each claimed $88 million for themselves. About one-third of entrants on this year’s list came from outside the United States.