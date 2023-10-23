Taylor Swift Snapped Kissing Travis Kelce After Chiefs Victory
SMOOCH IT OFF
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking it to the next level—which is apparently some very light PDA. Swifties lit up their corner of the internet on Monday after a picture surfaced of Swift planting a kiss on Kelce’s cheek in one of Arrowhead Stadium’s VIP boxes after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The snap was shared on Instagram by Chariah Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and shows Swift with her hand on the tight end’s chest as she smooches him. It was the second in a carousel of three photos posted by Gordon; the other images show Swift posing with the whole group and then just with Gordon, who was celebrated by the pop star’s fans. “Ms Chariah I hope your pillow is always perfectly cool for feeding us like this,” one user wrote alongside a crying emoji in the comments. Another wrote: “Not the journalist we thought we’d get but the journalism we deserved.”