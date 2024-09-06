Taylor Swift was spotted seated separately from bestie Brittany Mahomes at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game after the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out in support of ex-President Donald Trump.

Brittany Mahomes had been a frequent companion of Swift’s since she began dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the two typically sat together in the same suite at games—but Mahomes found herself in hot water with some Swift fans (and potentially Swift herself) after she liked a post from Donald Trump’s Instagram account that outlined his plan to “make America great again,” which included 20 line items such as “keeping men out of women’s sports” and “cutting federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory.”

The backlash to Mahomes’ support was swift (pun intended), with Twitter/X users wondering “how people with kids would still vote for a known child rapist/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety.”

Mahomes fired back amid the online fervor over her presumptive support of Trump, when she wrote in a post to Instagram, “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She didn’t provide further context for who the statement was directed at at the time, but considering the fallout, she likely was trying to defend herself from detractors after liking the post. Mahomes did ultimately un-like the post and is not following the former president on Instagram.

But none of that stopped Trump from expressing his appreciation for Mahomes earlier this week, writing on Truth Social, “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”

Swift has not come out in support of any candidate so far in the 2024 presidential race, but has criticized Trump in the past for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.” However, she notably did not publicly object after Trump posted AI-generated images using Swift’s likeness in fake “Swifties for Trump” posts on Truth Social last month.

Whether or not Mahomes and Swift are experiencing a fissure in their relationship isn’t entirely clear, but as the two went from spending past Chiefs games dancing and cheering their beaus and hugging it out to now sitting in separate suites altogether, it’s safe to say there may be trouble in paradise.