Taylor Swift is proving her status as the best friend a girl could have after reportedly loaning Sophie Turner her New York apartment while the Game of Thrones actress sorts out her messy divorce with Joe Jonas. The Daily Mail published pictures of Turner waving off her two daughters at the Tribeca pad while reporting that they were “crashing” at the townhouse. A story by Page Six, citing “spies,” said it had confirmed that Swift handed Turner the keys to the investment property as “a temporary home.”