Taylor Swift Named Most Charitable Celeb

The holidays are a time to give, and rank celebrities who donate their money to good causes. Taylor Swift was crowned No. 1 for the third year in a row on nonprofit DoSomething.org’s Celebs Gone Good list, which ranks celebrities for their philanthropic efforts. Laverne Cox took the second slot, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Emma Watson. The seventh annual list recognized Swift for donating all the proceeds from her single “Welcome to New York” to New York City public schools, as well as her “feminist awakening” this year.