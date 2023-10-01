Taylor Swift Reportedly Had Travis Kelce Stay Over on Eve of Big Game
MOVIN’ QUICK
NFL star Travis Kelce was spotted leaving Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment on Sunday morning—seemingly confirming the new couple’s first known overnight date. Citing a source, Page Six reported that Kelce was seen taking a “walk of shame” from the pop superstar’s apartment around 11 a.m. Sunday—hours after the lovebirds were seen dining together in Manhattan with friends that included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife. Kelce, who plays for Kansas City, is in the area for a Sunday night game against the New York Jets—a showdown Swift is expected to attend. Page Six’s source said Kelce went straight back his team’s hotel in New Jersey, where he was bombarded by paparazzi and was in “good spirits.” Swift’s ardent fans have been in a frenzy since last Sunday, when Swift accepted an offer to attend a Chiefs home game to watch her new beau in person.