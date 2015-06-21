Taylor Swift Rips Apple Music

Taylor Swift is taking another music streaming service to task. This time, Swift has taken a whack at Apple Music, and announced Sunday that she will not allow her new album, 1989, on the new streaming service. “I’m not sure you know that Apple Music will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months,” she writes. “I find it to be shocking, disappointing, and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company.” Swift went on to claim that she is doing this for budding artists and songwriters who will not get paid. “This is not about me … These are not the complaints of a spoiled, petulant child. These are the echoed sentiments of every artist, writer and producer in my social circles who are afraid to speak up.”
