Taylor Swift Sells 1.2 M Albums

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Vulture
I’m gonna let you finish … but Taylor Swift had one of the best debuts of all time. Swift’s new album, Red, sold 1.208 million copies in its first week. The last time an album sold a similar amount in its first week was back in 2002 when The Eminem Show debuted to 1.322 million copies. Swift also smashed Justin Bieber’s record for biggest debut of 2012—Bieber’s Believe sold just 374,000 copies in its first week. Swift is also the only female artist of the Soundscan era to have two weeks with more than 1 million album sales.