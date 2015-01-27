Taylor Swift Slams Nude Pics Threat

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Taylor Swift's social media accounts were hacked in a major way Tuesday morning, but she doesn't appeared worried about the hackers' threat to release nude photos of her. Swift's more than 71 million followers on Twitter were told to follow @lizzard and @veriuser. While Twitter has shut down the accounts of the alleged attackers, they are threatening to leak nude photos of the pop singer. In response, Swift tweeted: "PS any hackers saying they have 'nudes'? Psssh you'd love that wouldn't you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING." The Lizard Squad has claimed responsibility for major hacks of Xbox Live and Sony PlayStation last year.