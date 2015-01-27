CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taylor Swift Slams Nude Pics Threat

    NOT AFRAID

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Taylor Swift's social media accounts were hacked in a major way Tuesday morning, but she doesn't appeared worried about the hackers' threat to release nude photos of her. Swift's more than 71 million followers on Twitter were told to follow @lizzard and @veriuser. While Twitter has shut down the accounts of the alleged attackers, they are threatening to leak nude photos of the pop singer. In response, Swift tweeted: "PS any hackers saying they have 'nudes'? Psssh you'd love that wouldn't you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING." The Lizard Squad has claimed responsibility for major hacks of Xbox Live and Sony PlayStation last year.

    Read it at TMZ