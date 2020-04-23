‘So Tasteless’: Taylor Swift Slams Ex-Label Over Live Performances Album
Singer Taylor Swift said on Thursday that her former record label Big Machine is releasing an “album” of her live performances that she did not approve. “This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story. “Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight. I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $300 million for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” she continued.
Braun, a mega-music manager who works with the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, acquired the rights to Swift’s master recordings when his company bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group. “Just another case of shameless greed in the time of coronavirus,” Swift writes. “So tasteless, but very transparent.”