Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes
GIRL DINNER
Taylor Swift was spotted stepping out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes to Bond St. restaurant in New York City on Saturday. Swift, in a black top and gray gingham skirt paired with tall black boots, held Mahomes’ hand and linked arms with Gomez as she exited the restaurant. Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, and Swift have frequently been seen together and were out as recently as Oct. 22 when Swift supported her new squeeze, Travis Kelce, at a Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Following her split from Joe Jonas, Turner has reportedly been staying at Swift’s NYC residence since September and has been spotted multiple times with the singer. Last month, Swift was spotted with Turner, Mahomes, and Blake Lively ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game with the New York Jets.