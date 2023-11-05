CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taylor Swift Spotted Out With Selena Gomez and Brittany Mahomes

    GIRL DINNER

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Swift in New York City on Saturday.

    Gotham/GC Images

    Taylor Swift was spotted stepping out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes to Bond St. restaurant in New York City on Saturday. Swift, in a black top and gray gingham skirt paired with tall black boots, held Mahomes’ hand and linked arms with Gomez as she exited the restaurant. Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, and Swift have frequently been seen together and were out as recently as Oct. 22 when Swift supported her new squeeze, Travis Kelce, at a Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Following her split from Joe Jonas, Turner has reportedly been staying at Swift’s NYC residence since September and has been spotted multiple times with the singer. Last month, Swift was spotted with Turner, Mahomes, and Blake Lively ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game with the New York Jets.

    Read it at People