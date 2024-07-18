Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested Trying to Enter Germany Eras Tour

An American man who’s been known to authorities to have threatened Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce via social media was arrested Wednesday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany while trying to enter the singer’s Eras Tour, according to AP.

The alleged 34-year-old stalker, whose name has not been released, was detained before he could enter the show and will remain in custody until Saturday, when the singer’s concerts in the area are over, according to the report. The Wednesday tour stop was peaceful, with around 60,000 in attendance, and Swift has two more shows planned in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday and Friday this week.

Prior to this incident, Swift has had her fair share of stalker encounters. Earlier this year, David Crowe was held without bail after he was arrested outside the singer’s home in Manhattan three times. A court order to stay away from Swift didn’t stop him from reappearing. He was later found mentally unfit and moved from Rikers to a psychiatric hospital.

Another man, Joshua Christian, was arrested near Swift’s New York home in 2022, for reportedly buzzing her intercom and threatening to harm her if she wouldn’t “be with” him. A few years prior to that in 2019, man named Roger Alvarado broke into her home a second time—after already having been convicted for breaking in 2018, when he reportedly took a shower in her bathroom and slept in her bed.

The year of that incident, it was reported that Swift had facial recognition software installed at a kiosk at her California Rose Bowl concert to cross reference audience members with images of her known stalkers. She told CBS Mornings in 2019 that she keeps “wound dressings” with her, because men “who think we’re in an imaginary marriage” show up to her home armed.