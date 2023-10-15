CHEAT SHEET
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Is Highest-Ever Grossing U.S. Concert Film
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film debuted at number one this weekend, raking in between $95 and $97 million in North America for AMC theaters. It is the highest-ever grossing concert film domestically, and could possibly be the biggest October opening if it manages to beat Joker (2019), which came in at $96.2 million. The film is being shown in over 8,500 movie theaters and in 100 countries. Swift struck a 13-week exclusive theatrical deal with AMC theaters, so streaming will not be available for a while. Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, said the film’s opening gained a “phenomenal number.” “To have a blockbuster style opening weekend for a concert film is unprecedented,” he said.