Taylor Swift Threatens to Sue Student Who Tracks Her Private Jet
“STALKING AND HARASSING”
Taylor Swift’s attorneys threatened legal action against a college student who ran an account tracking the superstar’s movements on her private jet—and simultaneously served as a watch dog for her carbon footprint, according to The Washington Post. In December, 21 year-old Jack Sweeney received a letter from Swift’s lawyer saying that his posting constituted “stalking and harassing behavior.” Sweeney was previously kicked off Twitter in 2022, and around the same time as he received the first letter, his Instagram and Facebook accounts were disabled, too. Sweeney began posting on another account monitoring the flights of a slew of celebrities, when he received another letter one month later. Attorney Katie Wright Morrone wrote that Sweeney was harassing Swift, and that “there is no legitimate interest or public need” for sharing information about Swift’s travels. Sweeney’s monitoring of Swift’s private jet usage has been used to hold the artist to account about her exorbitant carbon emissions, and was cited in a 2022 study that called her “the biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of the year.” Sweeney said that the information about her flights is already available, and no more revealing than a public concert schedule. “This information is already out there,” Sweeney said. “Her team thinks they can control the world.”