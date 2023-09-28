Swifties and Sunday Night Football are about to go from strange bedfellows to a match made in heaven.

For Taylor Swift, one Kansas City Chiefs game just wasn’t enough. After all but breaking the internet by appearing in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Travis Kelce last Sunday, the singer-songwriter is set to do it all again—this time in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

Both Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday night that the “Cruel Summer” singer plans to attend the Chiefs’ matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The news will no doubt fuel both the rampant rumors of the pair’s burgeoning “Love Story,” as well as ticket prices to the game, with the so-called Swift effect having already caused sales of Kelce-themed merch to spike nearly 400 percent.

However, it remains unclear whether the tight end and 12-time Grammy winner are actually dating, with the pair seemingly content to leave fans guessing for now. Earlier on Wednesday, a smiling Kelce acknowledged on his podcast that his personal life was no longer “so personal,” joking to his brother that “I did this to myself.”

Aside from giving a “shout out” to Swift twice for “coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” Kelce remained cagey about his relationship status. “I think what’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said.

That didn’t stop TMZ from publishing proof that the pair are, in the tabloid’s diplomatic parlance, “clearly two people comfortable with each other.” In a Wednesday report, the outlet shared photos from Kelce’s post-game party on Sunday that showed Swift with her armed draped around his neck.

The party at a Kansas City rooftop bar was where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met Swift, he told reporters after a Wednesday practice. “She’s really cool, good people,” he remarked, but quickly shut any further questions down. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

It remains the rumor on everyone’s lips, however. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted about it; noted Eras Tour attendee and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joked that it would be Kelce’s “biggest” catch ever.

Brands eager to get their own piece of the Swift effect have since rushed to muscle in on the meme, with Hidden Valley Ranch changing its social media display name to “Seemingly Ranch” and tweeting about “Ranch! (Taylor’s Version).” Going even further was Heinz, which announced Tuesday that it would sell a limited number of bottles of Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.

“It’s a new Era for Heinz,” the brand said on Instagram.