Taylor Swift Wins Big at AMAs

Read it at Associated Press
At the American Music Awards Sunday, Taylor Swift took home the night’s top honor for the second time in her career. "This is crazy!" Swift said in her acceptance speech for artist of the year. She also won favorite country album and favorite female country star. Swift went up against Adele, who had the best-selling record of the year. Nicki Minaj, who wore sneakers on her derrière, also picked up awards for favorites rap/hip-hop album and artist, and Maroon 5 won favorite pop-rock band. Katy Perry won a special honor for having five No. 1 singles on the album Teenage Dream.