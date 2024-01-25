Read it at New York Post
Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was arrested for a third time this week Wednesday after being released on bail—returning to her New York City home yet again and sifting through a nearby dumpster, the New York Post reported. The tabloid published photos of a man it identified as 33-year-old David Crowe, the same man nabbed twice in three days for lurking outside the pop star’s Manhattan home. Prosecutors handling his case allege that Crowe visited the site 30 times over the past three months—and said in a criminal complaint that he was warned at least 10 times to leave by a custodian who works in the building.