Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker to Get Treatment, Not Jail

A man who haunted Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home—and was arrested for violating a stay-away order hours after it was issued—will get psychiatric treatment instead of possible jail time. David Crowe, 33, of Seattle, was found unfit to stand trial on charges of stalking, harassment, and contempt and was committed to the state Office of Mental Health. “We are pleased that all parties now agree to the obvious truth that Mr. Crowe is too ill to proceed, and that he requires treatment, not jail,” Katherine LeGeros Bajuk of New York County Defender Services said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors have said that Crowe was spotted near the singer’s Tribeca townhouse about 30 times in just two months. The Duke University grad and Seattle University Law Student was arrested on the sidewalk outside Swift’s place three times last month—the final time for defying a judge’s order to keep away.
