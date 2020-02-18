Taylor Swift’s Dad Fights Off Burglar in $4 Million Florida Penthouse
Taylor Swift's father reportedly fought off a burglar who entered his $4 million Florida penthouse, The Tampa Bay Times reports. According to St. Petersburg Police and court records, Scott Swift entered his 5,359 square-foot penthouse at Vinoy Place towers at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 to find 30-year-old Terrance Hoover inside. Police say Hoover got past a “fully gated and guarded entrance” and ran through a parking lot to get to the Vinoy Place's emergency stairwell. Video reportedly shows Hoover walking up the stairwell to the penthouse floor, along with Swift entering the penthouse via elevator just seconds later. A struggle ensued between the two men before Hoover ran off. Hoover later called police, informing them of his “encounter with a man living at the Vinoy.”
Swift was able to pick Hoover from a stack of photos, and police arrested him on Feb. 12. He faces a burglary charge and is currently being held on $50,000 bail. Hoover's mother, Donna DeNapoli, told the Times her son was on the phone with her at the time he entered the Vinoy complex and claimed he was searching for his estranged wife. “He was lost and should be charged with only trespassing,” she said.