Taylor Swift’s Insta Story Gets 35,000 People to Register to Vote
Taylor Swift is in her “get out the vote” era. Vote.org announced Wednesday that 35,252 people registered to vote on its platform on National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday—and the nonprofit attributed that massive spike in traffic to Swift, who had just posted a call to action on her Instagram Story. “[We] saw a 1,226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a news release. “Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes—a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of.” In a tweet, Nick Murrow, Vote.org’s communications director, commented, “Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!” Earlier on Tuesday, Swift had taken to her Instagram to make an appeal to her 272 million followers. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently,” she wrote. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!” She also posted a link to Vote.org, with whom she’s been working for “several years,” according to the nonprofit.