Taylor Swift’s publicist on Thursday vehemently denied rumors that the singer secretly married her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and attacked a celebrity gossip account for pushing the “insane” allegation.

Anonymous account Deuxmoi had posted an Instagram Story claiming that Swift had married British actor Alwyn in either 2020 and 2021 in some kind of non-legal ceremony. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Swift’s publicist Tree Paine fumed in an X post responding to the claim. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

Reports emerged in the spring that Swift and Alwyn had split after six years together. She’s since moved on with a public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Deuxmoi’s Instagram Story included a message apparently criticizing the gossip account for claiming that Swift and Alwyn “were secretly married up until and after they broke up.”

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” Deuxmoi wrote in response. “It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!”

“This is an insane thing to post,” Paine wrote. “It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

In response, Deuxmoi shared several posts asking why Paine would choose to respond to this particular rumor about Swift. “Well I make zero dollars from lying,” another post read. “Can publicists say the same?” Deuxmoi nevertheless ended the post with: “Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Speculation around Swift’s relationship with Alwyn bubbled up earlier this week with the release of her song “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” on streaming services. Many fans believe the track’s lyrics are about Alwyn, with the song including lines like: “And I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser,” and “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?”

Adding to the fan-theorizing was a curious Instagram Story from Swift’s collaborator, Jack Antonoff. On Wednesday, he said the song was a “very special track” that had been “written and recorded at home on 12/5/21.” If the song really is about Alwyn, Swifties argued, then perhaps their relationship was over more than a year before the first media reports of the split emerged this spring. Others pointed out that the track may have nothing to do with Alwyn at all.

Following news of their breakup, Swift was linked with 1975 frontman Matty Healy in the spring before she started showing up at Kelce’s NFL games in September. Last month, Kelce gushed about his “mind-blowing” romance with her and the pair have been seen embracing during her “Eras Tour” shows in South America.