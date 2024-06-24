Taylor Swift’s fans in London were given a special treat Sunday, with her star NFL beau Travis Kelce making an on-stage appearance at Wembley Stadium that sent the crowd into a high-pitched, ear-piercing frenzy.

The screams were warranted. It’s the first time Swift has called on Kelce to appear with her during her 151-show long Eras Tour, but the Kansas City Chiefs star moved like a seasoned veteran on stage.

Kelce appeared on stage during a transition in the “Tortured Poets Department” section of the show. Kelce and Swift, both 34, appeared to act out a skit of sorts. It began with Kelce appearing in a top hat and a black tailcoat, carrying Swift in his arms.

Kelce fanned himself with a hand fan, much to the audience’s delight, and danced around the stage as he stared and smiled at Swift as her dancers helped her with an on-stage costume change.

The entire ordeal lasted about a minute, but many fans shared online that the shock appearance was the highlight of the show. Before Swift bid Kelce adieu to continue with her set, videos captured her blowing him a kiss.

Some notable names to witness Kelce’s on-stage act included Paul McCartney, Andrew Scott, and Sophie Turner, videos showed.

Swift’s shows at Wembley have been a hit with some of Britain’s most well-known characters, including Prince William and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended Friday. Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, and Hugh Grant were each spotted at Saturday’s show.

Kelce’s on-stage appearance came just a day after Swift posted a photo of him on her Instagram, making them “Instagram official” approximately eight months after she shocked the world by appearing at a Chiefs game.