    Chris Harrison Won’t Host Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ After Racism Furore

    Ana Lucia Murillo

    Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison won’t be involved in the show’s next season following an interview where he defended a contestant’s racist actions and blamed the “woke police.” Harrison temporarily stepped down a month ago and won’t appear on the current season’s finale. Next season he’ll be replaced by former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. “We support Chris in the work that he is doing,” ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon said in a statement posted to Twitter late Friday night. The companies also said they would work to diversify the show’s crew to include more people of color “including among the executive producer ranks.” The show has faced intensifying criticism about the treatment of Black cast members and a lack of diversity on the show. Harrison has said he plans to return at some point.

