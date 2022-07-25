TBS Cancels Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’

CHEAT SHEET
    Samantha Bee is getting the boot. TBS announced that her talk show Full Frontal, which had been a hallmark for the cable network, will not return this fall, ending its seven-season run. “As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions,” TBS said in a statement. As Variety reported, Full Frontal was one of the few late-night talk shows hosted by a woman. It premiered in 2016, shortly after Donald Trump took office, and covered a range of issues. The cancellation comes as television broadly pulls back on late night shows.

