Amazon Has Epic Black Friday Deals on Smart TVs

Before the Black Friday madness starts, Amazon is starting it off with major discounts on some best-selling TVs. Right now, tons of TCL smart TVs are on sale, all for up to 47% off. There’s the TCL 4K Smart LED Roku TV in 32” and 55”, which is the TV you should absolutely put into your guest room to impress whoever stays there. It has 1080p resolution and a built-in Roku. Then there’s the TCL 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV in 43” for $300 and 55” for $600, which features 4K Ultra HD picture with a full HDR range.
There’s even voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. Go one step further with the 65” TCL Class 6-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $898. QLED is a top-tier visual experience and this TV has an edge-to-edge display so you can see everything. And finally, there’s the big boy, the 75” TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV for $475. If you want a showstopping TV, this is it. Access anything you want through Roku and experience HDR pictures. If you’re looking to get a TV before the Black Friday deals commence, these are a good bet. | Get them on Amazon >
