Tea Party Debate: Rick Perry, Mitt Romney Tangle Over Social Security

It took 12 minutes before the first question in the GOP debate, but the fireworks came early. Mitt Romney, while agreeing that Social Security ought to be reformed, blasted Rick Perry for having referred to the program as a Ponzi scheme and suggested that Perry’s recent turn—saying it simply needed to be reformed—didn’t square with the view expressed in Perry’s book Fed Up! that the program was unconstitutional overall, as Perry refused to look at Romney. The two tangled further, citing rival quotes from each other’s books. Perry’s harsh words about Social Security and the New Deal played well with the audience of Tea Party activists in Tampa, but the exchange did little to answer Romney’s charge that calling Social Security unconstitutional could scare off general-election voters.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
CHANGING COURSE
Pompeo: Israeli West Bank Settlements Don’t Violate Intl Law
As part of the Trump administration’s shift of U.S. policy, rebuking the State Department’s 1978 legal opinion on the matter.6 hrs ago
- 2
AMENDS
Chick-fil-A to Stop Giving Donations to Anti-LGBTQ Charities
Controversial fast-food chain says its philanthropic arm will shift its giving to initiatives on hunger, education, and homelessness.7 hrs ago
- 3
SLAM DUNK
Switch to DIRECTV and Watch Your Favorite NBA Team Anywhere
The 2019–2020 NBA League Pass lets you watch your favorite teams wherever you happen to be, live on your computer, tablet, or phone.Ad by DIRECTV
- 4
NEVERENDING STORY
House Investigating Whether Trump Lied to Mueller
In the written answers the president provided in the special counsel investigation, which resulted in a 448-page report on Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 election.9 hrs ago
- 5
SLEEPING ON A CLOUD
The Buffy Cloud Comforter Is 20% Off on Amazon, Today Only
Give yourself the gift of a bed you never want to get out of.3 hrs ago
- 6
FALLOUT
Epstein’s Prison Guards Expected to be Charged by Feds
A person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that they could be charged with falsifying prison records as early as Tuesday.1 hr ago
- 7
YIKES
New York State Attorney General Investigating WeWork
The company confirmed it “received an inquiry” from the Attorney General Letitia James’ office.21 mins ago
- 8
COLD CASE CRACKED?
Prosecutors: Suspected Serial Killer Tied to 3 NV Murders
Charles Gary Sullivan, 73, who was arrested in Arizona, allegedly committed three murders in Nevada in 1978 and 1979.31 mins ago
- 9
FEELING THE HEAT
U.S. Officials Knew of Trump Pressure on Ukraine: Report
Contradicting a core GOP argument, U.S. officials were informed that President Zelensky felt pressure from Trump before July phone call.5 hrs ago
- 10
ON THE MEND
RBG Back on SCOTUS Bench After Stomach Bug
The 86-year-old has had recent surgeries for lung cancer and a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.8 hrs ago