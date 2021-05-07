Math Teacher Who Disarmed Idaho School Shooter: ‘I Love My Students So Much’
‘WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS’
The math teacher who disarmed a 6th-grade girl after she shot and wounded two students and a custodian at a Rigby, Idaho middle school on Thursday said she’s overwhelmed by the community’s gratitude and support. “My heart is touched by all the incredible outpouring of love I've received, Krista Turnblom Gneiting wrote on Facebook. “Thank you. I don’t want money, I just appreciate the incredible support of Rigby!!! I love my students so much! It is why I teach!! They make my heart happy every every day!!!! All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together.”
The girl, who hasn’t been identified, allegedly took a gun out of her backpack and started firing. The custodian, Jim Wilson, was shot when he placed himself between the girl and two students, according to officials.