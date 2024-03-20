Teacher Made AI-Generated Child Porn Using Yearbook Pics: Cops
HORRIBLE
A third-grade teacher at a Christian school in Florida was arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography, some of which he said was AI-generated using the yearbook photos of past students, according to WFLA. The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said it began investigating 67 year-old Steven Houser, a science teacher at Beacon Christian Academy, after receiving a tip about him. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered that he possessed two photos and three videos of child porn, in addition to some AI-generated erotica depicting children. Houser told police that he’d made the erotica using the yearbook photos of three of his past students. Beacon Christian Academy is a part of Beacon Community Church in New Port Richey, Florida. As the technology becomes more accessible, incidents involving AI-generated erotica of minors is on the rise. Earlier this month, five eighth-grade students in a Beverly Hills middle school were expelled for spreading AI-generated nude images of their classmates.