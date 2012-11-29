Teacher Suspended for Playing 'Same Love'
There's no profanity or nudity in Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's music video about marriage equality, but that didn't stop a Michigan middle school from suspending teacher Susan Johnson after she played the video for students. Watch the underground hit that riled the authorities.
