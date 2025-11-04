Teachers Flooded With Threats Over Halloween Costumes Wrongly Linked to Charlie Kirk

Math teachers in Arizona have received death threats after their Halloween costumes were wrongly believed to be mocking the killing of Charlie Kirk.

The teachers at Cienega High School in Tucson wore matching blood-stained T-shirts with the words “problem solved” written across them for their costumes, with the images soon being widely shared on social media.

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by the slain Kirk, was among the MAGA figures who shared the photos of the teachers, believing they were mocking Kirk’s murder.

Arizona State Representative Rachel Keshel also shared the images on X, claiming her office will “get to the bottom of this.”

However, officials at the Vail School District said the costumes were simply meant to be a pun about solving a complex math problem, and not making fun of Kirk, who was wearing a white T-shirt reading “freedom” when he was shot and killed in Utah in September.

The teachers wore the same costume last Halloween, which the district also posted on social media.

Charlie Kirk was taking part in a speaking event when he was shot and killed in September. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

“These shirts were worn both this and last year as part of math-themed Halloween costumes and were not intended as a reference to any person, event, or political issue,” Vail School District Superintendent John Carruth said in a statement, via Tucson.com.

As misdirected anger escalated over the weekend, the eight teachers seen in the costumes, as well as their family members, received hundreds of threats by email and phone. One threat, seen by The Washington Post, said: “Your teachers need to be school shooting victims.”

In a statement, president of the Arizona Education Association, Marisol Garcia, lashed out at the “bad-faith actors [who] mobilized an online mob” against the math teachers.

“We are horrified by the barrage of death threats that followed, and we urge law enforcement to fully investigate all threats and protect the Vail community,” Garcia said, via 13 News.

Kolvet later admitted his mistake and posted on X that the teachers did indeed wear the bloody “problem solved” T-shirts last year before Kirk was killed.

“That being said, it’s a very weird costume for teachers in general, but after what happened to Charlie, I’m absolutely floored they wore it again,” he posted. “I do not believe for a second that all of them are innocent.”

Andrew Kolvet eventually realized the teachers wore the same costumes last year. Screengab/Andrew Kolvet

Keshel doubled down on her anger and is demanding evidence that the teachers actually wore the costumes in 2024, despite photos of them existing.