Team Trump Is Packed With Coronavirus Truthers

On Wednesday, America announced its largest single day total since the pandemic started: 52,789 new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, it broke that record. And again on Friday, when Arizona reported as many new cases as the entire European Union. No wonder that Americans are no longer welcome for now in Europe: we’re home to 4 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of its coronavirus cases.

More than 130,000 Americans have died. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Sen. Elizabeth Warren this week that “I think it is important to tell and you the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad,” warning that the case count could go up to 100,000 a day.

As America remains mired in perhaps the biggest public health disaster of my lifetime, with more still to come, the question is how we got here. And a big part of the answer is coronavirus truthers.