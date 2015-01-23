Teammate: Manziel a ‘100% Joke’

Johnny Football apparently prefers to be Johnny Partier. ESPN reports that Johnny Manziel, the Heisman Trophy-winning first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns was more interested in nightlife than practicing last season. One teammate called Manziel a “100 percent joke” as the heavily hyped rookie repeatedly showed up late to practice and never bothered to learn the team’s playbook. The result was when Manziel actually got into games, he would get play calls wrong and performed poorly.