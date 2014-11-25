Tearful Kate Weeps After Meeting Mother Whose Baby Died

The Duchess of Cambridge left a royal engagement at a children's hospital appearing to wipe away a tear today after hugging mum Leigh Smith, 33, whose daughter Beatrice was just 16 weeks old when she died.

Kate, who has been patron of East Anglia Children's Hospices since 2012, is 18 weeks pregnant with her second child, and clearly feeling somewhat emotional.

She was wearing a red Katharine Hooker dress under which her baby bump was barely visible.

She told Mrs Smith, 33 that she was a 'brave lady'.

"Kate sought me out and gave me a hug just before she left," said Mrs Smith afterwards to a reporter at the Daily Mail.

As Kate was driven away, she appeared to wipe a tear from her eye.

Today's event was one of only seven official appearances she has made since the announcement that she was pregnant with her second child.

Kate will be accompanying Prince William to New York and Washington DC for a three-day visit early next month.