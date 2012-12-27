Tebow: I’m Not a Quitter

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Washington Post
It may be “almost certain” that Tim Tebow will be shipped from the New York Jets to the Jacksonville Jaguars next season, according to reports, but the polarizing quarterback still doesn’t want his allegiance to Gang Green to be questioned. After reports surfaced that Tebow asked to be removed from the “Wildcat formation” (the only one in which he was used), Tebow insisted on Thursday he was no quitter. “When people are talking about how you play football or how much, that’s one thing, it really doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I think the only thing that has been disappointing for me these last few days, and frustrating, is the people saying, “Oh, you quit on the team” or “You’re not a good teammate.”