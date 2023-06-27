Tecovas Is Adding New Heights to Its Western Boot Lineup This Season

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Leave it to Tecovas to take its boots to new heights. The Austin, Texas-based bootmaker has become the go-to Western footwear brand nationwide and just released its latest boot, The Abby—the company’s tallest one yet. But don’t let the towering 17-inch height intimidate you; even the most conservative of dressers will love this glamorous Western boot.

The intricately stitched boot has a two-inch heel, welted leather sole, and pointed toe, using either bovine or suede material. I was worried The Abby boots might be a bit rigid and challenging to maneuver in, especially in this summer’s record unforgiving Texas heat, but true to Tecovas’s signature form, the tall boot is supple, comfortable, breathable, and very forgiving. It’s the all-season boot you’ll want to throw on with everything from shorts to dresses this summer and with sweaters and flared denim come fall.

Tecovas The Abby Boot Buy At Tecovas $ 335 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The newly released boots look much like the luxury, artisan boots you’d find from more high-end, pricey bootmakers like Luchesse or City Boots, but at a much less daunting price. Instead of dropping around $1,000 for a pair of extra-tall, statement-making Western boots, The Abby only costs $335.

In addition to The Abby, Tecovas has also released a limited-edition collection you should also add to your cart ASAP: both The Sadie and The Jolene feature an artistic, vintage-style Western floral design for a limited time that adds a dose of fun and flair to Tecovas’ more traditional boot options. You don’t need to wait for an invitation to a rodeo or Western-inspired party to wear these beauties around town.

