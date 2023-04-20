Texas Bootmaker Tecovas Just Dropped Its New Spring Collection—and It Isn’t Just for Southerners

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a born-and-raised Texan, I’m quite discerning—perhaps even a little snooty—about what boots I’ll wear. Down in the South, cowboy boots are not a kitschy piece we playfully incorporate into costumes or weekend attire for music concerts and rodeo-themed events; they’re an everyday staple that we pair with everything from dresses, suits, shorts, skirts, and even formal wear. We’re proud of our boots, and with tried-and-true, trusted brands like Tecovas at our fingertips, it’s hard not to be.

Right now, there’s no boot brand quite as beloved, fashion-forward, and of-the-moment, especially among millennials, as Tecovas. The Texas-based western-wear company produces both fashionable and functional boots for men and women that you can wear from the dusty ranch all the way to sleek black tie events (but do use your disgression with this one), and with its latest spring release, which includes feminine, chic shades of indigo, ivory, and pearl, your wardrobe is about to get a whole lot more glorious and glamorous this season.

The Annie, Tecovas best-selling, fan-favorite cowgirl boot, has added a new color to its lineup with this latest release. Inspired by vintage western fashion, The Annie’s goes-with-everything Indigo suede boot is perfect for a signature denim-on-denim look, brides on the hunt for that perfect something blue, or to wear as comfortable, everyday boot. The $295 light blue boot has a two-inch heel, a pointed, snip toe, and a 14-inch shaft that features an intricate, non-ostentatious stitch design that will have you and fellow admirers swooning to snag a pair.

Whether you’re a boot-fiend or haven’t even tried on these historic, hallowed kicks, you’ll regret missing out on the opportunity to wear a pair of Tecovas, especially with this exciting release. White or blue, you’ll find a pair that fits you and your stunning wardrobe just right.

If you’re itching for some ivory or pearl-hued boots this season, you can wear them in three different unique styles and skins in this latest Tecovas release, including The Sadie, The Chloe, and if you’re really wanting to knock it out of the park, The Jessie.

The goat-skin Sadie boot is similar to the Annie with a two-inch heel and pointed toe, but this pair has a shorter, mid-length nine-inch shaft. For those who have never owned a cowboy boot or just want a great entry-level, frills-free boot, don’t hesitate to try out The Sadie for size and style. It’s a boot without flashy adornments or gaudy bells and whistles that will definitely go with anything from your wardrobe. It’s actually one of my go-to boots from my closet. This $275 boot typically runs a bit bigger than your usual size, so go ahead and order a half-size down if it fits your fancy.

Of all the newly released white Tecovas boots, I have to say The Chloe is by far my favorite and is sure to be a new hit among existing Tecovas fans. The smooth, distressed ostrich-skin boot—a first for Tecovas—is a luxurious, exotic, classic-style western boot that is audacious enough to catch the attention of boot aficionados but functional and cozy enough where you can wear them anywhere. I can’t help but feel like brides will be flocking to get their manicured toes into these gorgeous $395 boots. The feminine footwear has a one-¾-inch heel, a rounded toe, an 11-inch shaft, and fits very true to size.

