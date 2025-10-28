Ted Cruz Goes on Bizarre Rant From Bimbos to Commies

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has gone on a bizarre rant spanning “bimbos,” “commies,” “jihadists,” and Richard Nixon to attack the Democratic candidate for the mayor of New York.

Cruz spoke on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, where he accused rivals of protesting too much, claiming it made them sound “crazy.”

Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the city. He appeared on stage at Forest Hill Stadium alongside Democrat darlings Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in the final push before the vote.

“Look, I think the Democrat Party has lost their minds,” Cruz, 54, said. “I was amused listening to AOC say, ‘We’re not crazy, we’re sane.’”

His comments referenced Ocasio-Cortez’s speech to supporters of Mamdani on Monday. In it, she said Democrats were “not crazy” for wanting “decent housing, a decent wage [and] the right to healthcare.”

“It reminded me of an old friend of mine who talked about what she called ‘bimbo eruptions,’” Cruz continued, “which is: ‘whatever anyone says, I am not a bimbo.’

High-profile Democratic figures have turned out to support New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

“What does everyone think?” Cruz asked, leaning towards the screen with a raised eyebrow. “You’re a bimbo.”

Then, holding both hands up in the V for Victory pose, Cruz continued, “When Richard Nixon said ‘I am not a crook,’ all of America said, ‘You know what, he’s a crook.’

“In this instance, when AOC stands up and says ‘We are not crazy,’ the rest of America says ‘you’re crazy.’

Ted Cruz said AOC "doth protest too much." Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“And methinks she doth protest too much,” he added, rehashing the Shakespearean line “The lady doth protest too much, methinks” with a slight chuckle.

Cruz then changed target.

“If you look at Comrade Mamdani,” he said, “And that’s how I call him, Comrade Mamdani,” he said.

Cruz then continued, “It is amazing to see New Yorkers vote for someone who is an open communist. He’s not a socialist, he’s a communist.”

Zohran Mamdani has a 10-point lead in the race for New York Mayor. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mamdani has previously stated he is not a communist. Following comments from Donald Trump in June, Mamdani was asked live on NBC News if he was “a communist.” He responded, “No, I am not. And I have already started to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am.”

Cruz’s words slotted neatly into Mamdani’s assessment of MAGA world critics.

“He is a jihadist,” Cruz said. “This is someone who went and did a photo op with an unindicted co-conspirator of the World Trade Center bombing.”

Cruz was referencing a picture in which Mamdani appeared alongside Brooklyn-based American Imam Siraj Wahhaj. He was briefly listed as a “potential co-conspirator” in the 1993 attack in a list later heavily criticized as overly broad. As Cruz pointed out, he was never indicted.

He then bemoaned “one of the most important American cities being controlled by a whacked out leftist,” before noting “the whole [Democrat] party has lined up behind this commie jihadist.”