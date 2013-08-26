Ted Cruz: I’m an American Only

CHEAT SHEET
Nice try, Ted Cruz. The Texas senator insisted on Sunday that “it’s appropriate I be only American only,” but refused to say if that’s because he is considering a run for president in 2016. One of the most vocal opponents of immigration—and one of the darlings of the right wing—Cruz was discovered last week to be both a citizen of the U.S. and Canada. He said immediately he would renounce his Canadian citizenship, but the damage had been done given his tough immigration stance. “There’s a lot of silliness,” Cruz insisted on CNN’s State of the Union, presumably to stop all the laughing from Democrats.