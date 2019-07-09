CHEAT SHEET
DON’T MAKE ME ANGRY
Cruz Shouted ‘What the Fuck?’ Over Pro-Trump Fox News in 2016, New Book Claims
It can’t be easy watching your dreams slip away on live television, but a new book claims Ted Cruz took it particularly hard. Journalist Tim Alberta, the author of American Carnage, details Cruz’s exasperation at Fox News and its late chief Roger Ailes during the 2016 race. When Ailes died in May 2017, shortly after Trump was inaugurated, Cruz reportedly told associates: “I think it was Roger’s dying wish to elect Donald Trump president.” His staff recalled one particular Cruz outburst after he won the Wisconsin primary in April 2016, beating Trump 48 percent to 34 percent. Fox News host Sean Hannity remarked that Trump would do better in upcoming primaries in New York, the Northeast, Indiana and West Virginia. “What the fuck?” Cruz reportedly shouted as he leapt from his seat. Alberta claims Cruz later told friends there was “no way in hell” he would endorse Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, remarking: “History isn’t kind to the man who holds Mussolini’s jacket.”