Politics

Ted Cruz Turns on Trump Over Tariff ‘Bloodbath’

ET TU, TED?

Republicans are starting to speak out after Trump’s tariffs sent shockwaves throughout the U.S. economy this week.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questions U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rubio, a three-term Senator and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, has broad bipartisan support from his Senate colleagues but is expected to face questions over Trump’s plans for Greenland, U.S. relations with Russia and the safe return of Hamas-held hostages. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans are starting to back away from the president after major fallout from his new tariffs.

MAGA favorite Ted Cruz over the weekend spoke out about the devastating effects of Donald Trump’s disruptive economic policies, predicting a “bloodbath” in next year’s midterms if the current market collapse worsens.

“If he leaves them in place and we just have constant tariffs, that is a massive tax increase on the American people,” Cruz dished on his podcast, Verdict. “I worry there are voices within the administration that want to see these tariffs continue forever and ever and ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz said that Trump truly “believes” in the tariffs—even though the new legislation shot the stock market into a free fall late last week, with recession fears reverberating throughout the entire country.

“The consequences of this are real,” Cruz said. “If the outcome of this is a multi-trillion dollar tax increase on American consumers, I think that is really consequential and really harmful.”

Billionaire MAGA Convert Pleads for ‘Pause’ on TariffsTHE QUALITY OF MERCY
Will Neal
Bill Ackman

During another podcast episode, Cruz brought up the word “recession” multiple times, a possible indicator of what’s to come for the American economy.

“If we go into a recession, particularly a bad recession, 2026 [midterms] in all likelihood politically would be a bloodbath,” Cruz warned. “If we’re in the middle of a recession and people are hurting badly, they punish the party in power.”

Cruz has rarely stood against the president and his agenda since his own 2016 failed presidential bid, during which Trump belittled the Texas senator and made derogatory remarks toward his his wife’s looks.

“We don’t want a president who traffics in sleaze and slime,” the Texas senator said at the time.

Musk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes PublicTROUBLE IN TARIFF-DISE
Will Neal
The heat is on Trump and Musk after Wisconsin loss.

Cruz is now seemingly betting on the idea that Trump will end tariffs quickly after using them as leverage. Other Republicans have also parroted the same view in recent days—despite Trump’s mixed messaging on the issue.

 “If we’re in a scenario, 30 days from now, 60 days from now, 90 days from now, with massive American tariffs,” Cruz continued, “that is a terrible outcome.”

 

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Melts Down at Trump’s Tariff Guru as Feud Goes Public
Will Neal
PoliticsBloodied Trump Fan Pulls Rifle in Anti-MAGA Clash at ‘Hands Off’ Rally
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsRFK Jr. Makes Jaw-Dropping Gaffe About Measles Outbreak
The Swamp
PoliticsTrump Has Another Miracle Golf Victory at His Own Course
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsDOGE’s Social Security Breaches Send Staffers Into ‘Death Spiral’
Corbin Bolies