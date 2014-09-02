Ted Cruz's Dad Says Blacks Are Ignorant

CHEAT SHEET
Rafael Cruz, the father of Tea Party darling Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has put his foot in it again, this time saying that “the average black” does not understand that the mimimum wage is bad, and that black Americans “need to be educated” so they may reconsider their support for Democrats. Speaking to the Western Williamson County Republican Club last month, the ordained minister and staunch Republican sought to extol the virtues of the GOP for black voters, telling the audience about comments he had made to a black pastor in California, including that “every member of the Ku Klux Klan were Democrats from the South.” He said he also informed the pastor that civil-rights legislation was passed by Republicans. He told the audience Democrats are selling “guaranteed mediocrity.”