Ted Williams Arrested in L.A.

Read it at Los Angeles Times
Ted Williams may not have been quite ready for the spotlight. The homeless man who rocketed to fame after a YouTube video captured his perfect radio voice was arrested at a hotel in Los Angeles Monday night. It appears to be from an altercation with his daughter. He was released without charges, though police say an investigation is continuing. He was in L.A. for several appearances, including a spot on Entertainment Tonight and a visit to the Lakers.