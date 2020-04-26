Teen and Boyfriend Plotted to Kill Stepdad After He Caught Them Having Sex: Cops
A Pennsylvania 16-year-old and her 19-year-old boyfriend allegedly recruited an assassin to murder her stepfather after the parent caught the two teens in bed together, Penn Live reports. Angelina Peluso and Dilian Mikel Weaver were charged Friday with criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder against Howard Blackburn in the city of Trout Run, population 1,100. Blackburn reportedly discovered Peluso and Weaver having sex on Thursday morning and grew so angry he slapped and punched his daughter. Peluso later riled up Weaver by claiming that her father had sexually assaulted her, which she later admitted was a lie, according to court papers. Weaver, enraged, allegedly found a would-be killer-for-hire through friends. The lovers conferred over text about the plot. Weaver allegedly said, “Baby I need you to tell me that it’s OK if this happens to him. Like you’re OK with him dying. I need confirmation msg as soon as you can about this.” Peluso answered, “Yes baby. I have zero affection for him. We’ve talked about it. I just don’t want to lose you is my concern that’s all.” One of Weaver’s contacts told the police, who sent an undercover agent to speak with the boyfriend. Both Peluso and Weaver have reportedly confessed and are being held in Lycoming County Prison.