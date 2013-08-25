Teen Arrested in Delbert Belton’s Murder

CHEAT SHEET
A 16-year-old was arrested and police are still searching for a second teenager for the beating death of 88-year-old Delbert Belton, a World War II veteran in Spokane, Washington. Belton, who was found beaten to death on Wednesday, was the victim of a robbery gone wrong, police said. Although police insisted it was a random act, some have speculated that race could have been a factor—Belton was white, and the two suspects are black and it occurred in a mostly white town. At a candlelight vigil on Friday, Spokane residents insisted “we’re not supposed to kill each other, beat each other to death.”