Teen Arrested Over London Tube Bombing

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the terror attack on the London Tube. The teenager is the sixth person to be arrested since the attack, which took place last Friday. More than two dozen people were injured when a homemade bomb exploded on a train during rush hour. “Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack,” said Dean Haydon, Scotland Yard’s Terrorism Command chief.