Teen Charged in ‘Next Top Model’ Homicide

Police have charged a teen in the triple homocide involving a recent contestant on America’s Next Top Model, Mirjana Puhar, who was killed Tuesday in at her boyfriend’s home in North Carolina. Emmanuel Jesus Rangel, 19, was charged by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police with three counts of first-degree murder. In addition to Puahr, the two other victims have been identified as Jonathan Cosme Alvarado, 23, and Jusmar Isiah Gonzaga-Garcia. According to TMZ, a friend saw the bodies of Puhar and her boyfriend after going to the house after getting a call about gunshots. Puhar, 19, lasted until the 10th episode of the show.