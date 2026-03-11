Teen Charged With Killing Teacher in Prank Gone Wrong Breaks Silence

A high school student charged with killing his teacher in a prank gone wrong has spoken out for the first time.

Eighteen-year-old Jayden Wallace was behind the wheel of a truck that ran over teacher Jason Hughes after he slipped and fell during a prank outside his home in Gainesville, Georgia, on Friday.

The annual North Hall County High “prank war” saw Wallace and his friends drive to Hughes’ home to fling toilet paper over the yard, but when an excited and expectant Hughes rushed out to “catch” them, he tripped into the road.

“I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten,” Wallace said in a statement.

He was booked by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, as well as criminal trespassing, littering, and reckless driving offenses. He was taken to Hall County Jail and was later released on a bond of $1,950, The New York Post reports.

Wallace was one of five teens involved in the prank. The group gave Hughes first aid as they waited for responders to arrive.

Jayden Wallace has been released on bond, amid calls for the charges against him to be dropped. Hall County Sheriff's Department

In a statement to 11Alive on Tuesday, Wallace’s family said, “We are a family in deep remorse and grieving over such a tremendous loss in our North Hall community. Jason Hughes meant the world to our son, Jayden.

“He took the time to invest in Jay and poured his love into him, making a lasting impact. Along with the rest of our family, Jay expresses his deepest sorrow and sincerest apology to the Hughes family.”

Laura Hughes, the victim’s wife and a fellow teacher at North Hall, called for all charges to be dropped. She said her husband had adored the young students and wouldn’t have wanted them to face criminal charges.

Hughes leaves behind his wife, Laura, and two young sons. Hughes family/GoFundMe

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students. This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children,” she said.

Speaking to WSB-TV, Hall County District Attorney Lee Darragh said, “I have talked with the family on the phone and will meet them in person soon. Their request to drop the charges will be given great deference.

“I was not consulted by law enforcement before these charges were leveled. I will be reviewing the evidence as I should and will be deciding soon.”