Teen Gets Pakistan's Top Honor

Aitizaz Hasan, the Pakistani teen who tackled a suicide bomber who was trying to attack a school with hundreds of students on January 6, was awarded Sitara-e Shujaat, one of the highest awards for bravery. Hasan died in the attempted attack on his school in the Shia-dominated region of Hangu, but his bravery saved the nearly 2,000 students in the school at the time. In a statement to the AFP, Hasan's father said, "Many people are coming to see me but if they try to express sympathy, I tell them to congratulate me instead on becoming the father of a martyr. I will be even more than happy if my second son also sacrifices his life for the country.” Activist Malala Yousufzai also announced she is donating money to Hasan's family.